Haryana Congress gears up for Rahul's yatra

Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress has moved preparations for Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra into top gear as state party in-charge Shakti Singh Gohil took an important meeting of all the committees formed for the yatra on Tuesday.

The responsibilities of all the committees and the route of the yatra were decided in the meeting. The first leg of the yatra in Haryana will be from December 21 to 23. Lakhs of party workers and people will participate in this phase from Firozpur Jhirka to Faridabad.

After this, the yatra will enter Haryana from Sanoli Khurd at Panipat border on January 6 from Uttar Pradesh. On this occasion, a big rally will be organized in Panipat on January 7, 2023. After Panipat, the yatra will enter Punjab via Karnal, Kurukshetra and Ambala.

Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupendra Singh Hooda, State President Chaudhary Udaybhan, Rajya Sabha MPs Deepender Singh Hooda, Randeep Singh Surjewala and MLA Kiran Chaudhary were present in the meeting.