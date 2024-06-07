Haryana: Congress gains momentum, Hooda leads call for BJP’s exit

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has called for the resignation of the BJP government Haryana, citing a loss of public trust.



Hooda said the BJP government is already in a minority in the Haryana Assembly and urged the Governor to dissolve the Assembly and initiate new elections. A Congress Legislature Party meeting has been scheduled for June 10 at 3 pm to further discuss political developments in the state.

Addressing a press conference at his residence Hooda was joined by State Congress President Choudhary Udaibhan, MP Deepender Singh Hooda, former Union Minister and current Hisar MP Jaiprakash, newly elected Ambala MP Varun Mullana, and Sonipat MP Satpal Brahmachari. Hooda expressed gratitude towards Haryana's voters, noting a significant increase in the Congress' vote share from approximately 28 per cent in the 2019 elections to almost 48 per cent in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. In contrast, the BJP's vote share fell from about 58 per cent to 46 per cent. Hooda highlighted that while the Congress did not secure any Lok Sabha seats in 2019, it has now won five out of ten, leading in 46 Assembly constituencies. He asserted that these results indicate a strong public mandate for the Congress to form the next government in Haryana. “The people of Haryana have voted not for caste or creed, but for progress and development," Hooda stated. He criticised the BJP for attempting to divide society along caste and religious lines, claiming that the electorate prioritised employment, development, and education.