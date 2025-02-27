Haryana Congress EXPELS FIVE party LEADERS FOR SIX YEARS

Chandigarh: Haryana Congress unit on Thursday expelled five party leaders for six years for indulging in anti-party activities. “Consequent upon the receipt of reports through various means of communications pertaining to party leaders/workers having found indulged in anti-party activities in the recent past during ongoing process of Municipal Corporation Elections (2025), the following persons are hereby expelled from the party for 6 years with immediate effect,” reads a party order issued by Haryana Congress chief Udai Bhan. Those who have been expelled include former MLA Rambir Singh. Vijay Kaushik, Rahul Choudhary, Pooja Rani and Rupesh Malik. It was clearly stated in the order that it had been issued in consultation with BK Hariprasad, who is in charge of party affairs in Haryana.