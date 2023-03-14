Haryana: Cong will give MSP, jobs, old pension, says Bhupinder Hooda

Chandigarh: Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said farmers will get MSP, jobs for youth and old pension scheme for employees when the Congress government is formed in Haryana.



Hooda was addressing a press conference in Rohtak on Tuesday.

On this occasion, he said the Congress is constantly engaged in public relations under the ‘Haath se Haath Jodo’ campaign. “People are speaking openly that it is certain that BJP-JJP will lose in the coming elections and Congress will form the government. People are completely fed up with the present government. Haryana, which was number one in per capita income, investment and development till 2014 during the Congress government, has been made number one in unemployment, crime and scams by the present government,” he said.

Hooda said about 2 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. “Instead of filling them, scams are happening continuously in the name of recruitment, jobs are being sold like goods at a grocery store. About 30 papers have been leaked so far,”

he stated.