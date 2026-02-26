Haryana: Cong stages strong protest against changes to MNREGA

Chandigarh: The Haryana Congress today held a strong protest against the changes made by the BJP government to MNREGA as the Congress said the BJP is deliberately trying to weaken the social security net provided to the poorest of the poor.



Party in-charge BK Hariprasad, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda, state president Rao Narendra, former state president Chaudhary Udaybhan, MPs Deepender Singh Hooda, Jaiprakash JP, Varun Mulana, Satpal Brahmachari, Jitendra Baghel, along with other senior leaders, MPs, MLAs, and thousands of workers participated.

Party leaders, workers and many people marched from the Congress office towards the Assembly. However, the police, adopting an undemocratic attitude, stopped the peaceful march midway.

They raised slogans against the government’s dictatorship and its conspiracy to abolish MNREGA. They waved placards and party flags to register their strong protest.

The police detained several senior leaders and thousands of workers.

On this occasion, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the BJP government has undermined the rights of Dalits, backward classes, the poor, rural population, and panchayats, but Congress stands firmly with MNREGA workers and is campaigning across the country to protect their employment.

He said that the BJP, after coming to power, began weakening MNREGA. “The Congress’ response to a question in Parliament revealed that over 800,000 MNREGA workers were registered in Haryana.