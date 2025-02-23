Haryana: Cong releases manifesto for civic polls

Chandigarh: Congress on Sunday released its manifesto for the civic elections in Haryana.

Releasing the manifesto during a press conference at the Congress Bhawan in Gurugram, senior leaders appealed to the voters of the state to give a full majority to the party in the civic elections and make it victorious.

Former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, party’s state president Udaibhan, former minister Captain Ajay Singh Yadav, in-charge Karan Dalal, former minister Geeta Bhukkal and many other leaders were present at the briefing.

During the briefing, Hooda and Udaibhan discussed the manifesto in detail.

Hooda said that the manifesto of Congress for Gurugram civic polls is based on local issues and problems. “For 10 years, under the rule of the BJP government, Gurugram did not get the basic facilities, which BJP had promised to provide when it came to power. BJP also remained in power in Municipal Corporation, but the picture did not change,” he said.

“Through its manifesto, the Congress party promises the people of Gurugram to change the picture and fate of Gurugram. Every problem will be solved in a stipulated time, every facility will be provided at world class level,” he added.