Haryana: Cong releases 7 guarantees for polls

Chandigarh: On the heels of elections, the Haryana Congress today released its manifesto assuring seven guarantees starting from enhancement in pension to legal assurance for Minimum Support Price (MSP) for farmers.



The Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Wednesday released the election manifesto of Haryana Congress.

The full manifesto will be released soon, in which the works and promises of all sections will be mentioned in detail. Kharge said under ‘Saat Vaade, Pakke Irade, or 'seven promises, firm intentions', Congress has given seven big guarantees to the people of Haryana. In this, the biggest announcement has been made for women first. The Congress promised that on formation of Congress govt, all women between 18 and 60 years will be given honorarium of Rs 2,000 per month. After this, they will get old age pension of Rs. 6,000. Congress has promised to give pension of Rs 6,000 to all elderly, disabled and widows. Along with this, the guarantee of implementing old pension scheme for employees is also included in this.

Congress has also promised to make permanent recruitments under the ‘Bharti Vidhan’ on 2 lakh vacant posts in govt departments. The party announced starting a scheme of gas cylinder for Rs 500, free treatment up to Rs. 25 lakh, free electricity up to 300 units. Free plots of 100 yards and pucca houses is also included in the 7 guarantees of Congress.