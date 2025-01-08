Haryana CMO makes key appointments

Chandigarh: The Haryana Chief Minister’s Office (CMO) made three crucial appointments on Tuesday.

Virendra Singh Badkhalasa has been appointed as the Chief Minister's Officer on Special Duty (OSD) while Tarun Bhandari, a resident of Panchkula, has been given the responsibility of CM's political secretary. Meanwhile, Praveen Attray, who was the media secretary of former CM Manohar Lal Khattar, has retained the same post.

Tarun Bhandari, who has been appointed as the political secretary of CM Saini, was also in the role of political secretary in CMO during Khattar’s tenure.