Haryana CM wishes happiness and prosperity to people in 2023

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has extended best wishes to the state and the countrymen on the eve of New Year 2023.

He also called upon the people to keep contributing to the progress of the state and the country. The Chief Minister said that the Haryana government has succeeded in its efforts to bring good governance in the state and these efforts would continue in the future as well.

Today Haryana is recognised among the developed states of the country and the reason for this is the immense hard work of every Haryanvi along with the successful implementation of the welfare policies of the government at the grassroots level. Following the mantra of Haryana - Ek-Haryanvi Ek, we have ensured holistic development of the state, as a result of which today every section of the society is feeling connected with our policies, added Khattar.

He said that while following the Antyodaya philosophy as taught by Pandit Deen Dayal Upadhyaya, the state government had taken a resolution to celebrate the year 2022 as Antyodaya Utthan Varsh to bring all those sections of society, who were left, into the mainstream.

The Chief Minister said that taking forward the journey of the state government's efforts made for the upliftment of Antyodaya, it has decided to celebrate the year 2023 as Antyodaya Arogya Varsh. 'Health for all' is our resolve. Khattar said that the year 2023 is going to be very significant from the perspective desired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as it will be celebrated as the International Millet Year.