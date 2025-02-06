Haryana CM, wife take holy dip in Sangam at Maha Kumbh

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini along with his wife Suman Saini on Thursday took a holy dip in the Triveni Sangam at Arail Pakka Ghat in the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj. On the occasion, he duly performed Puja and also observed the huge confluence of spirituality and Sanatan traditions.

The Chief Minister said Kumbh is considered to have a special significance in Indian culture. During the ongoing Maha Kumbh fair in Prayagraj, every Sanatani wants to take a holy dip in the Sangam. According to the scriptures, taking a dip in Kumbh leads to salvation, that is why the greatest sages and saints come to participate in the Maha Kumbh to take the holy bath.

Describing the specialty of Triveni Sangam, he said it is the confluence of Maa Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati, and this is a spectacular scene on the land of India. The bath of Maha Kumbh is great, divine and wonderful in Teerthraj Prayag Darshan. He said to provide the elderly of the state an opportunity to take a holy bath in Maha Kumbh, the Haryana government has expanded the Chief Minister’s Teerth Darshan Yojana and included Maha Kumbh in it. Special buses are being run from every district to Prayagraj.