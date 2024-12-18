Haryana CM welcomes ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for introducing the ‘One Nation One Election’ Bill in Parliament on Tuesday.

He said that the passing of this bill will realise the Prime Minister’s vision, and holding elections simultaneously will save both time and money, ensuring that the development process continues smoothly in the country and states.

The Chief Minister made the remarks while speaking to media persons after an event where 25 vultures were released into the open at the Jatayu Conservation and Breeding Center in Pinjore. Environment, Forests and Wildlife Minister Rao Nabir Singh was also present on this occasion.

Criticising the Congress and AAP, Saini said that the grand old party currently governs Himachal Pradesh, Karnataka and Telangana while the Aam Aadmi Party governs Punjab and Delhi, despite this, farmers in these states are protesting and demonstrating.

He accused both Congress and AAP of doing politics in the name of farmers.