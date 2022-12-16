'Haryana CM wants to revive historical heritage'

Chandigarh: Additional Principal Secretary to Chief Minister and Director General, Information, Public Relations, and Languages Department, Amit Agrawal said that in the ongoing celebrations of Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, dedicated efforts have been made to share the story of valour and sacrifice of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in the entire world.



For this, the Haryana government is giving a new look to Lohgarh. The Chief Minister wants to revive this historical heritage so that the coming generations can get inspiration from the sacrifice of their martyrs, he added.