Haryana CM visits Brahma Kumari Varsity at Mount Abu

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Monday attended the 'National convention on Spiritual Empowerment for Social Transformation' held at Prajapita Brahma Kumaris Ishwariya Vishwa Vidyalaya (Brahma Kumaris World Spiritual University), Mount Abu, in Rajasthan.

While attending the function as the chief guest, Manohar Lal Khattar recited a few lines of poem, 'Chalo jalayen deep wahan, Jahan andhera Ghana ho', and gave a message of social transformation.

With this, he also announced a Rs 21 lakh grant from his discretionary fund for the development of Dadi Prakashmani Enlightenment Park.

"Uplifting every poor and needy should be the foremost aim of everyone's life so that all such people can also be brought into the mainstream and become partners in building a prosperous society," the Chief Minister Khattar said.