Haryana CM: VB G-RAM-G Act to reform MGNREGA for Viksit Bharat

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) (VB-G RAM G) Act, 2025 represents a fundamental overhaul of rural employment policy in India, ensuring more guaranteed workdays, higher wages, transparent payments and creation of durable assets, while putting an end to the corruption and inefficiencies that plagued the earlier MGNREGA framework.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Minister said the Viksit Bharat–G-RAM-G Act is designed to support genuine labourers who were betrayed under previous governments.

He said, this law ensures real-time monitoring, transparent wage payments and higher guaranteed employment. Rural workers will now contribute to building a truly developed India, rather than enriching corrupt contractors, officials or politicians.

Cabinet Ministers Arvind Sharma, Ranbir Gangwa and Krishan Kumar Bedi, Chief Principal Secretary to Chief Minister, Rajesh Khullar and Media Secretary to Chief minister, Praveen Attrey also remained present on this occasion.

He said that the new law, introduced under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, replaces an outdated structure that no longer reflects the realities of India’s transformed rural economy.

He said the legislation is directly linked to the lives and livelihoods of crores of rural labourers, farmers and working families across the country.