Haryana CM urges collective responsibility for cleanliness

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar marked the conclusion of the Swachhta Seva Pakhwada on the eve of Mahatma Gandhi’s birthday in Faridabad on October 2.



The Seva Pakhwada, initiated on September 17, coinciding with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday, was an endeavour to reinforce the importance of cleanliness and sanitation.

Addressing the gathering at the closing ceremony of this state-level Swachhta Hi Seva Pakhwada in Faridabad, Khattar highlighted the significance of collective responsibility towards cleanliness. He said that cleanliness should not be solely the responsibility of sanitation workers but must evolve into a people’s campaign.

“We will have to pledge to run a collective campaign for the cleanliness of our residence, premises, as well as our streets, localities, and villages,” Khattar said.

Further Khattar commended the active participation of citizens throughout the Swachhta Pakhwada. As part of the initiative, residents across gram panchayats, cities, towns, and wards came together for an hour of dedicated cleaning from 10 am to 11 am.

He also emphasised the importance of cleanliness of mind and intellect within one’s own body.