Haryana CM unveils Rs 78 cr development projects in Sirsa

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Wednesday inaugurated and laid the foundation stone for 13 development projects in Sirsa district, amounting to over Rs 78 crore.



He inaugurated 5 projects worth Rs 10 crore 35 lakh 65 thousand and laid the foundation stone for 8 projects worth Rs 67 crore 66 lakh 72 thousand at a program held in the multipurpose hall of Ch. Devi Lal University.

On this occasion, the Chief Minister said that the present state government is continuously working for the welfare of the poor and deprived. The schemes implemented towards the upliftment of the underprivileged have brought changes in their lives.

He said that as a result of decisions taken for systemic changes, people are now getting the benefits of schemes while sitting at home without having to visit offices.

Elderly pensions are being automatically generated, and the government has taken several steps to enhance the education of poor children, provide treatment for the needy, and increase the income of the poor. Under the Haryana Mukhyamantri Shehri and Gramin Awas Yojana, housing is being provided to the poor.

Chief Minister Saini inaugurated 5 projects of the Haryana State Agricultural Marketing Board worth Rs 10 crore 35 lakh 65 thousand.

These include a procurement center in village Sherpura costing Rs 2 crore 24 lakh, a road from village Panniwala Raldu to Panna Khokhar costing Rs 2 crore 61 lakh, a road from village Sukhera Khera to Asha Khera costing Rs 1 crore 87 lakh, a road from village Norang to Asir costing Rs 1 crore 68 lakh, and a road from village Malikpura to Jandwala Jattan to Rampura Bishnoiyan costing Rs 1 crore 93 lakh.