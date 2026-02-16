Haryana CM unveils Rs 47-crore projects in Sohna-Tauru

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday said the BJP government is committed to rapid and inclusive development of the Mewat region, asserting that people’s trust in its policies has enabled it to serve the state for a third consecutive term.



Addressing the Viksit Sohna–Tauru Rally in Tauru, Nuh district, Saini highlighted the historical contribution of the region, saying the soil of Mewat has long symbolised courage, sacrifice and dignity—from the 1857 uprising to India’s freedom struggle. Extending greetings on Mahashivratri, he said the festival inspires self-reflection and resilience.

Ahead of the rally, the Chief Minister inaugurated and laid foundation stones for 16 development projects worth Rs 47.36 crore. He said that in the Sohna Assembly constituency, 62 announcements were made over the past 11 years, of which 49 have been completed, while 13 are underway. During this period, Rs 1,515 crore was spent on development works, compared to Rs 222 crore during the previous Congress regime, he claimed.

Saini said infrastructure projects including the Sub-Divisional Complex in Sohna, water supply works in Tauru block villages, and road repairs under PMGSY are progressing. He announced bypasses for Sohna and Tauru, proposed extension of the Gurugram–Sohna Elevated Expressway, and new health, sports and civic facilities, subject to approvals and land availability.

Highlighting welfare measures, the Chief Minister said pensions have been increased by Rs 2,200 over 11 years, women are receiving Rs 2,100 assistance under the Deendayal Lado Lakshmi Yojana, and LPG cylinders at Rs 500. He added that all 24 crops are procured at MSP and Rs 1.64 lakh crore has been transferred directly to farmers.

Referring to employment, Saini said 36,000 youths received government jobs in the past year, while over 1.8 lakh jobs were provided in 11 years through transparent processes.

Union minister Rao Inderjit Singh said coordinated efforts by the Centre and state since 2014 have accelerated infrastructure growth in the region, and sought further upgrades, including repairs to the KMP Expressway.