Haryana CM unveils plan to honour Vajpayee’s legacy

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday paid rich tributes to Bharat Ratna late Atal Bihari Vajpayee, describing the former prime minister as a visionary statesman whose life embodied integrity, democratic values and people-centric governance.

Recalling Vajpayee’s legacy, Saini said he remained steadfast in his thoughts and unwavering in his principles, irrespective of political changes. He described Vajpayee’s life as a constant source of inspiration, saying it teaches the nation the importance of values, integrity and principled leadership.

Addressing the state-level Good Governance Day programme in Panchkula, the Chief Minister announced that to mark the birth centenary of Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the state government has decided to name at least one public place in each of Haryana’s 87 Urban Local Bodies after him. He also announced that statues of Vajpayee would be installed at these locations to ensure that his ideals of democracy, national unity and transparent governance continue to guide society.

Saini said a suitable community asset—such as a community centre, park, library, auditorium, old-age home or a commercial site—has already been identified in every Urban Local Body. The process of renaming and development in Vajpayee’s memory will be completed within the next six months, he added.

The Chief Minister also digitally launched several initiatives, including portals for security of tenure, infrastructure-deficient industrial areas, press release management, online press accreditation, and instant registration of commercial establishments, aimed at enhancing transparency and efficiency. He also released the New Year calendar and a coffee-table book on government initiatives.

Rajya Sabha MP Rekha Sharma, MLA Shakti Rani Sharma, former Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Sumita Misra, Principal Secretary to Chief Minister Arun Gupta, Commissioner & Secretary (Information, Public Relations, Languages and Culture Department) Amit Agrawal and other dignitaries also remained present on this occasion.