Haryana CM transfers ₹1,884 crore to beneficiaries of various schemes

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday transferred around Rs 1,884 crore to beneficiaries across the state through Direct Benefit Transfer (DBT) under various welfare schemes.



Saini said the transfer reflects the state government’s commitment to strengthening welfare delivery. He added that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the “double-engine” government in Haryana is taking continuous steps to empower farmers, women, youth and economically weaker sections.

The Chief Minister said that during the state-level function held in Sirsa on Sunday to mark International Women’s Day, an amount of Rs 1,357 crore related to various women-centric schemes was transferred to beneficiaries’ bank accounts through DBT. Monday’s transfer of Rs 1,884 crore was an additional disbursement under multiple schemes, he added.

Under the Social Security Pension Schemes of the Social Justice, Empowerment, Welfare of Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes and Antyodaya (SEWA) Department, Rs 842.92 crore was directly transferred into the bank accounts of 26.12 lakh beneficiaries. The amount covers pensions such as Old Age Allowance, Disability Allowance and other social security benefits.

Saini also said insurance claims for Kharif-2025 crops under the Pradhan Mantri Fasal Bima Yojana have been released to farmers. A total of Rs 711.69 crore was credited to the bank accounts of 1,67,460 farmers on Monday.

He said that over the past 11 years, farmers in the state have received about Rs 16,160 crore as crop compensation and insurance claims under the scheme. In comparison, only Rs 1,138 crore was released during the previous Congress government’s 10-year tenure, he claimed.

Saini added that the BJP government had also cleared Rs 269 crore in pending farmers’ compensation after coming to power in Haryana in 2014. Additional commission payable to arhtiyas (commission agents) was also transferred to beneficiaries’ accounts on Monday, he said.