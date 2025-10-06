Haryana CM to visit Japan to boost trade ties

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini will embark on a three-day visit to Japan from October 6 to 8 to strengthen economic, industrial, and cultural cooperation between the state and Japan. The visit aims to attract foreign investment, enhance collaboration in technology and manufacturing.

Saini will arrive in Tokyo on October 6 and begin his official engagements with high-level meetings at Japan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry to explore trade, investment, and technology transfer opportunities. He will later participate in programmes at the Embassy of India, Tokyo, and meet representatives of leading Japanese companies, including JETRO, AISIN, Air Water, DENSO, Sumitomo Corporation, and Nissin Foods. He will also interact with the Governor of Shimane Prefecture and attend a community event celebrating the Gita Mahotsav at the Indian Embassy.

On October 7, Saini will travel to Osaka to participate in the World Expo 2025, inaugurate the Haryana State Zone, and hold discussions with Japanese mayors and business leaders. He will meet executives of Kyocera, Minebea Mitsumi, Mitsui Kinzoku Components, Horiba Ltd., and the Semiconductor Equipment Association of Japan. Later, he will lead an investment roadshow in Osaka to promote Haryana’s industrial ecosystem.

On October 8, Saini will meet Suzuki management and visit the Kubota plant.

Speaking about his visit, Saini said many Japanese companies are already operating in Haryana. “Over the past ten years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Haryana has developed into a major industrial

zone,” he said.