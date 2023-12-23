Haryana CM to unveil projects worth 95 cr

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar will unveil development projects worth over 95 crore in Bhiwani district on December 24. These include the inauguration of the newly constructed Government Model Senior Secondary School building in Loharu at a cost of Rs 5.28 crores. Additionally, he will lay the foundation stones for 16 diverse projects across various departments.



The list of projects the foundation stones of which would be laid by the chief minister include the construction work of four railway under bridges - village Sohansra, Gothra, Jhanjhra Toda/Sheoran and Baralu on the Rewari-Sadulpur-Bikaner railway line at a cost of Rs 33.40 crore, rehabilitation of Damkora distributary at a cost of Rs 12.93 crore and the rehabilitation of Ladawas distributary at a cost of Rs 14.75 crore.

Khattar will lay the foundation stone for constructing a new vegetable market in Loharu at a cost of Rs 7.51 crore.

Besides this, other projects include the construction of road from village Kudal Bass to Sirsali via Shyam Kalan at a cost of Rs 2.39 crore, construction of road from Dhani Laxman to Kudal at a cost of Rs 2.37 crore and the construction of road from village Lilas to Siwani at a cost of Rs 40 crore.