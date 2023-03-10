Haryana CM to honour 40 women for commendable work today

A state-level ‘Samman Samaroh’ will be organised on the occasion of International Women’s Day in Karnal on Friday. The Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar will be the chief guest on this occasion.

Minister of State for Women and Child Development, Kamlesh Dhanda said that 40 women will be honored for doing commendable work in various fields, while 62 awards will be given for uplifting the girl child in the state. The first Sushma Swaraj Award carrying award money of Rs 5 lakh will also be given. Besides this, an award money of Rs 1.50 lakh will be given under the Indira Gandhi Mahila Shakti Award. Minister of State Kamlesh Dhanda informed that Kalpana Chawla Shaurya Award, LifeTime Achievers Award, ANM/Nurses/Female MPW Award, Sports Woman Award, Government Employee, Social Worker Award, Women Entrepreneur Award, Stree Shakti Award, Best Anganwadi Award will be given on the occasion of Women’s Day.