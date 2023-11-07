Haryana CM to hold Jan Samvad in Yamunanagar

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar, as part of the series of his ongoing Jan Samvad programs, will be on a two-day tour to hear the grievances of the people of villages in the Yamunanagar district. During the Samvad the Chief Minister will also take real-time feedback from the general public regarding the implementation of government schemes at the grassroots level.



Highlighting the positive results of various initiatives started in the past 9 years, he said his efforts are now showing results on the ground. He also said sarpanches themselves are endorsing government schemes in Jan Samvad. As per the schedule, on November 8, at 12pm, he will initiate the Jan Samvad from Pratap Nagar village, then the next will be held at 3pm, in Chhachhrauli village and at 5pm in Jagadhari city. Similarly, on November 9, the Chief Minister will commence the Jan Samvad at 9:30 am in Pabni Kalan village.

Following this, at 11:30 am in Bilaspur village and at 2:30 pm in Sadhaura town.

During the Jan Samvad, while citizens present their problems to Khattar, they also appreciate the welfare schemes run by the currentstate government.