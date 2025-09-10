Haryana CM takes note of delays in projects

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has taken serious note of delays in the completion of several projects in the state and directed senior officials to conduct a comprehensive review of all such projects, an official statement said on Tuesday.

Chief Secretary Anurag Rastogi, who also holds the charge of the Finance department, has written a letter in this regard to all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, managing directors of boards and corporations, divisional commissioners, and deputy commissioners, the statement said.

Rastogi has instructed them to carry out a comprehensive review of their respective departments’ or institutions’ “ongoing projects and arbitration cases”. Departments have also been asked to submit details of incomplete or pending projects in a prescribed format, clearly indicating “financial implications, reasons for delay, accountability, and measures for early completion”.

Special focus has been directed towards “pending budget announcements” and other important projects, the statement said.

In another letter, the departments have been asked to submit details of “all pending arbitration cases related to construction works”. This will include the project description, name of the contractor or agency, financial liability, arbitration decisions made in the past three years, and their financial impact on the state.