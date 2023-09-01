Haryana CM suspends goct officer for not taking proper action on complaint

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar suspended Naib Tehsildar Suresh Kumar of Khedi Jalab in district Hisar with immediate effect for not taking proper action on the complaint received on the CM window.



Along with this, orders have also been given to take departmental action against the said officer under Rule 7 of the Haryana Service Rules, 2016.

Sharing more information, OSD to Chief Minister, Bhupeshwar Dayal said that in the year 2022, Premjit, a resident of village Gamda, sub-tehsil Khedi Jalab (Hisar) had lodged a complaint on the CM window that the jamabandi of his paternal land belonged to his father, Mahavir but other family members have not been separated in the official documents and because of this, they are facing a lot of trouble.

He made a request to separate the khewat of the said land.

Dayal informed that report on action taken was uploaded on the portal on January 31, 2023, by Naib Tehsildar, Khedi Jalab on the above complaint.

In this regard, on February 2, 2023, the CM’s Grievance Redressal Cell directed him to submit map of the land and upload the action report while taking further action in the matter.

But Kumar ignored the directions given by grievance cell and uploaded the old report on the portal without taking any action in the matter.

shared Bhupeshwar Dayal

The OSD to the Chief Minister said that instead of resolving the grievance of the complainant, the matter is being maliciously delayed by the concerned Naib Tehsildar who has also ignored the orders of the Chief Minister’s Office. Taking strict cognizance of this, the Chief Minister ordered departmental action under Rule 7 including suspending the Naib Tehsildar.

Bhupeshwar Dayal said that the strict action taken by the Chief Minister has given a message that it is the responsibility of the officers and employees to redress the grievances of the public on a priority basis and laxity will not be tolerated.

He said that the Chief Minister has clearly directed the officers and employees to take the complaints of the general public seriously and to ensure their resolution by taking action on them in a time-bound manner.