Haryana CM slams Pb’s Mann for ‘controversial’ remarks on water

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini slammed his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann for making “controversial remarks” on water, saying it is wrong for a person holding a constitutional position to make such comments.

Saini said Mann is provoking people by making such statements. “While he (Mann) should be working for the welfare of the people of Punjab, he is making such remarks to enhance his political career,” said Saini while addressing a gathering at his residence on Tuesday.

Saini further said that Haryana and Punjab are “brothers”, but the Punjab Chief Minister is “trying to create differences among the people”. He said that the Mann government should work for the welfare of farmers. “They should guarantee that they will purchase their crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP). However, they have failed to do so and, instead, the Mann government has resorted to using force against farmers,” the Haryana CM said.

The Chief Minister also said that just as the Aam Aadmi Party was “ousted by the people of Delhi, in the near future, the people of Punjab will also ensure the complete defeat of this party”.

CM reviews progress of Namo Bharat corridors

Meanwhile, Saini on Tuesday also chaired a meeting to review the progress of eight Namo Bharat corridor projects in the NCR, under which three corridors are currently under implementation in the Phase-I. These include Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut (82 km), Delhi-Gurugram-SNB (105 km) and Delhi-Panipat-Karnal (136 km) routes. Haryana Environment and Forest minister Rao Narbir Singh also attended the meeting.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the transformative potential of the Namo Bharat corridors (RRTS) in easing traffic congestion, boosting regional connectivity, and enhancing economic development across urban and semi-urban areas of Haryana. He instructed officials to expedite approvals for the Delhi-SNB and Delhi-Karnal projects to ensure their timely completion.