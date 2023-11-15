Haryana CM shares 20 ‘Mantras’ for success in digital era

Chandigarh: Haryana, Chief Minister, Manohar Lal Khattar while interacting with the youth, falling in the age group of 24 and 25 through audio conferencing here today highlighted the pivotal role of the younger generation in shaping the future of the country.



The interaction was a part of the ongoing ‘CM ki Vishesh Charcha’ programme, centred on the digital and modern economy, offering a roadmap for success through 20 transformative ‘Mantras.’

Manohar Lal Khattar said that nothing is impossible in life. He urged the youth to adopt a positive and open-minded approach to challenges. We should believe that nothing is difficult; instead, we should face it as a challenge and confront it, only then can we achieve success, he said. He said that challenges will come in life, but one must overcome those obstacles to move forward. In this age group, drugs and other wrong habits do attract the youngster but one must avoid it by following the right direction with a positive approach and should also inspire others towards a positive direction.

Manohar Lal Khattar advised the youth not to imitate others. Citing the English proverb, ‘Jack of all trades, master of none’, he said we should aim to excel in the work in which we are good. Besides this, we should also believe in teamwork as sometimes, working together with others is necessary even for small tasks, he said.

The Chief Minister said, our mindset should be positive and there should be a desire to accomplish something in life. If we are discouraged and harbour negative thoughts, we will never prosper. For a positive outlook in life, it is essential to engage in regular exercise, maintain good habits, and keep learning new things, he said. He suggested that one should travel to new places, meet new people. Through constant new experiences, our self-confidence will strengthen, and we will be able to face challenges with determination, said Manohar Lal Khattar.