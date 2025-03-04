Haryana CM seeks MLAs’, secys’ suggestions for state Budget

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday chaired a pre-budget meeting with all Ministers, MLAs and Administrative Secretaries seeking their suggestions for the state Budget of the financial year 2025-26.

The first session of the two-day “pre-budget consultation” commenced on Monday at Red Bishop, Panchkula.

Saini, who also holds the Finance portfolio, said that to fulfil the vision of an inclusive budget, MLAs of both the ruling party and the Opposition provided their valuable suggestions during the consultation programme. The Chief Minister said that by integrating these important inputs into the upcoming Budget, efforts will be made to further simplify the lives of the people. He assured that the best suggestions from various sectors would be included in the Budget, which will serve the interests of the 2.80 crore citizens of the state.

Saini personally addressed a written communication to all MLAs inviting them to participate in the consultation programme.