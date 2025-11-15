Haryana CM says path to progress lies in cooperation

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Friday said that the soul of India resides in its villages and that the path to progress lies in cooperation.

Addressing the gathering after inaugurating the 72nd state-level cooperative week in Sonipat, Saini said that the soul of India resides in its villages and that the path to progress lies in cooperation.

He said that this year is being celebrated as the ‘Year of Cooperatives’, and the event will play a key role in achieving the vision of prosperity through cooperation and self-reliance. “Our goal is to achieve prosperity through cooperation and self-reliance,”

he said.