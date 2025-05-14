Haryana CM says Pakistan’s real face exposed before the world

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said on Tuesday that Pakistan’s real face, that is a country that “sponsors terrorism and fosters its growth”, has been exposed before the world.

He emphasised that India has taken strong action against terrorism. “Our armed forces have systematically destroyed terrorist hideouts first through surgical strikes, then through airstrikes, and now with Operation Sindoor,” he said.

The Chief Minister was interacting with media persons after a ‘Tiranga Yatra’ in Panchkula.

In reply to a question, the Chief Minister said that in the tragic incident in Pahalgam, Pakistan-sponsored terrorists wiped the “sindoor of our sisters and daughters in front of their eyes. At that moment, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had vowed to eliminate terrorism, and through Operation Sindoor, the Army has taken significant steps to eradicate it”.

The Chief Minister further highlighted that in his address to the nation on Monday, Prime Minister Modi made it clear that terrorism will not be tolerated under any circumstances.

Following the success of Operation Sindoor, ‘Tiranga Yatras’ are being taken out across the country to honour the Indian Army. In this series, a Tiranga Yatra was organised in Panchkula, igniting a spirit of patriotism among the people.