Haryana CM says Gita Mahotsav ‘strengthens India-Indonesia ties’

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday said that the divine message given by Lord Shri Krishna to Arjun in Kurukshetra is now being spread across the world through the International Gita Mahotsav. Delivering a video message on the occasion of the three-day Sixth International Gita Ma-hotsav being held at the Bali Parliament auditorium in Indonesia, the Chief Minister noted that the event also saw the release of a postage stamp on the Gita by Indonesia.

He said the Mahotsav, organized under the guidance of Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj, would enable Indonesian citizens to receive the knowledge of the Gita and spread it further for the welfare of the world. “Swami Gyananand Ji has inspired the citizens of Indonesia to imbibe the Gita in their lives. This will strengthen the relations between Indonesia and India,” Saini said. Highlighting the growing global reach of the festival, Saini said the International Gita Ma-hotsav has already been held in Mauritius, London, Canada, Australia, Sri Lanka, and the UK. “Now, Gita Mahotsav is being organized abroad outside Kurukshetra also. In the coming time, it will also be organized in other countries,” he added, while appealing to Indonesian citizens to adopt the Gita’s teachings in their lives.

Addressing the gathering, Gita Manishi Swami Gyananand Ji Maharaj said the Gita imparts the art of living and the mantra of harmony and peace. “If even one minute of Gita recitation is done, it makes a person strong in thought and mind. The welfare of the world is possible on-ly from the core mantras of the Gita,” he said. On the occasion, Haryana Tourism minister Arvind Sharma proposed the construction of a grand statue of Lord Shri Krishna in Haryana, assuring full support from the state’s Tourism department for the project.