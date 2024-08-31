Haryana CM says BJP created more jobs than Congress

Chandigarh: With all political parties striving to prove their mettle, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini stated in a press conference on Saturday that he has worked with the interests of all state sections in mind during his brief tenure. Listing his achievements, he noted that 128 days of his term were spent under the election code of conduct, leaving him only 51 days to work. During this time, 126 decisions were made. In a press conference in Chandigarh on Saturday, Saini compared his tenure to that of former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar. He highlighted that notifications for all announcements made during his 51 working days were issued, and immediate action was taken through cabinet meetings, benefiting the concerned sections. Saini criticised Congress for job creation, stating that the previous Congress government created 80,000 jobs in ten years, while his BJP tenure has generated 1.45 lakh jobs. He pointed out incidents like Mirchpur and Gohana, stating that the BJP government not only provided 100-yard plots to Dalits but also ensured possession and registry. Saini released photocopies of Rs two cheques given to farmers during Congress’s tenure, claiming that Congress provided Rs 1,158 crore in compensation over ten years, whereas the BJP has provided approximately Rs 13,000 crore. He accused Congress of leaving its manifestos incomplete and claimed to have implemented them during his tenure.

Saini also questioned Congress leader Bhupinder Hooda about the alliance with the National Conference in Jammu and Kashmir. He asked Rahul Gandhi and Hooda to clarify whether they support the National Conference’s promise to offer jobs to family members of those involved in terrorism and stone-pelting. Saini added that 10 percent of the Indian Army personnel are from Haryana.