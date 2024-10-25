Haryana CM Saini wants state atop of Swachhata rankings, holds meeting with DMCs and MCs

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday chaired a key meeting with the District Municipal Commissioners (DMC) and Municipal Commissioners (MCs) to review the various projects being executed by the Urban Local Bodies department on Thursday.

During the meeting, the CM reviewed the progress of Samadhan Shivir, the ongoing sanitation and cleanliness drive, work done under making ‘stray cattle-free city’, review of the SVAMITVA scheme, regularisation of colonies, repair of roads and developments works and PM SVANIDHI Yojana.

While emphasising on placing Haryana on the top of the Swachhta Survey ranking, the CM directed that special work should be done to put a proper system in place for ensuring cleanliness across the state. He said that the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan is the most significant cleanliness campaign launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. “Hence, dedicated efforts should be made to ensure that Haryana emerges as a leading state in having excellent cleanliness and improved drainage systems in all the civic bodies across the state,” he said.

The Chief Minister said that making Gurugram a smart city is one of the top of priorities of the state government. “The civic bodies doing good work in the Swachhata campaign will be honoured,” he said.

Giving directions regarding resolving the problem of waterlogging in the streets, the CM said that the officers concerned should first emphasise providing a temporary resolution to timely drainage of water from the streets till the time the projects related to the drainage system are completed. He said that if any agency mishandles drainage cleaning work, it should be blacklisted immediately.

To provide basic facilities like the installation of street lights and cleanliness to the people living in municipalities, the municipal corporations and municipal councils should be the priority of every officer.

While discussing the issue regarding tackling the issue of burning of dry waste, which is gradually becoming a serious problem, the CM directed that the officers should take quick action on the complaints received from the burning of dry waste.