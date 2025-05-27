Haryana CM Saini urges farmers to embrace natural farming

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday urged farmers to avoid the excessive use of chemical fertilisers and pesticides in their crops and urged them to embrace natural farming.

A shift towards natural farming is essential, saying it not only preserves soil fertility but also benefits the environment and public health, Saini said while addressing a gathering after inaugurating the Government Veterinary Polyclinic in village Biholi in Kurukshetra district.

He said the Haryana government is offering subsidies of up to Rs 30,000 to farmers to purchase indigenous cows, enabling them to adopt cow-based organic farming practices, according to an official statement said.

On the newly inaugurated polyclinic constructed at approximately Rs 4.67 crore, the CM it will provide specialised veterinary services to cattle in the surrounding areas.

The facility will offer a range of services including pathology, parasitology, gynecology, microbiology, surgery, ultrasound, X-ray, as well as indoor and outdoor units. Staffed with expert veterinary officers, technicians, and support staff, the polyclinic aims to become a model veterinary centre in the region, the statement said.

Referring to the current challenges in the animal husbandry sector, the chief minister said that today the price of milch animals runs not in thousands but in lakhs of rupees. This makes it difficult for landless and small farmers to afford such expensive livestock. Even if they manage to purchase one, they remain concerned about the cattle’s health.

Under these circumstances, the importance of veterinary institutions has grown significantly, Saini said.

He stated that presently, six government veterinary polyclinics operate across the state, located in Sirsa, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Sonipat, and Rewari.