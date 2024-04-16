Haryana CM Saini takes a swipe at Congress, SP and BSP in UP

CHANDIGARH: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Monday took a dig at Congress, SP and BSP in Bijnor, Saharanpur and Khatauli of Muzaffarnagar in Uttar Pradesh.



He said that goondaraj-mafiaraj flourishes under Congress, SP and BSP. Saini said that it is BJP works for equality and harmony in the society. He said that the good governance loving people of Western Uttar Pradesh will once again support Prime Minister Modi and will teach a lesson to the goondas and mafias. Saini was today addressing public meetings in support of NDA candidates Pradeep Chaudhary and Raghav Lakhanpal in Saharanpur and Bijnor of Uttar Pradesh and BJP candidate Sanjeev Balyan in Khatauli of Muzaffarnagar Lok Sabha. Haryana Chief Minister Saini said that there is unprecedented enthusiasm among the people of Bijnor, Saharanpur and Muzaffarnagar for the formation of BJP-NDA government again in the country. He said that with the immense support of the public, Modi government has done the work of removing social evils like Article 370 and Triple Talaq. Saini said that India’s 140 crore people are the strength of Prime Minister Modi. He urged the gathering to develop India.

Saini said that Prime Minister Modi has done justice by providing gas cylinders to poor women. Modi government has done justice by providing tap water to every house. He said that today women are safe under the Yogi government.