Haryana CM Saini slams AAP over ‘unfulfilled’ promises in Punjab

Ludhiana: Asserting that Punjab is suffering under the Aam Aadmi Party’s (AAP) “misrule”, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday exuded confidence that the BJP will come to power after the 2027 state polls.

Addressing the BJP’s “Purvanchal Samman” rally in Giaspur here, Saini said people see through the AAP’s tactics.

The rally was attended by several senior BJP leaders, including Ashwani Sharma and Anil Sareen.

Highlighting the strong bond between Punjab and Haryana, Saini likened it to “nail and flesh”. He expressed concern over Punjab’s condition under the AAP.

He contrasted the Haryana government’s welfare measures, including the Lado Lakshmi Yojana under which a monthly assistance of Rs 2,100 is provided to eligible women and procuring 24 crops at minimum support price (MSP), with the AAP’s “unfulfilled” promises of giving Rs 1,000 to women and buying crops at MSP.

Saini further accused the AAP of corruption, alleging that the Arvind Kejriwal-led party has surpassed the Congress in graft.

People see through the AAP’s tactics, the CM said, adding that he is confident that the BJP will come to power after the 2027 polls in the state.

While Saini was headed to the rally venue, AAP workers showed him black flags and raised slogans against him near Jawaddi and Shimlapuri.

The protesters alleged that the BJP was attempting to poach AAP MLAs.

Saini later said AAP workers would not have had to block his way if their party had kept its promises.

Punjab BJP general secretary Anil Sareen condemned the protest against Saini, saying, “The AAP has already accepted defeat in the 2027 elections. This act is a show of frustration.”

Sareen warned that if AAP leaders continue such protests, BJP workers will retaliate wherever Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Kejriwal travel in the state.