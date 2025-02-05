Haryana CM Saini rings in major changes at Cabinet meeting, approves Rs 3 cr reimbursement to arthiyas

Chandigarh: In a major relief to arthiyas, the Haryana government has approved a reimbursement to compensate for the loss due to moisture during the Rabi procurement season of 2024-25.

The state government will bear a total of Rs 3,09,95,541 to compensate the losses incurred by the arthiyas.

This decision was taken during the Haryana Cabinet meeting which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini here on Tuesday.

Out of the total amount, Rs 77,22,010 will be borne by the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department, Rs 1,71,16,926 will be covered by the Haryana State Cooperative Supply and Marketing Federation Limited (HAFED), and Rs 61,56,605 will be borne by the Haryana State Warehouse Corporation (HSWC).

Besides this, the Cabinet also approved the amendment in the Haryana Village Common Lands (Regulation) Act, 1961. Through Act No. 19 of 2024, land in Shamlat Deh, which was leased out before the commencement of the Punjab Village Common Lands (Regulation) Rules, 1964 by the Collector under the Haryana Utilization of Lands Act, 1949, for a period of 20 years, has been excluded from the ambit of Shamlat Deh. As a result, the provision related to leasing such lands has been approved for deletion.

In addition, it was previously stated under the Act that the gram panchayat could sell land up to 500 sq yards occupied by unauthorised constructed houses at not less than the market rate. The Cabinet has now approved that the rate at which such land can be sold will be prescribed in the rules.