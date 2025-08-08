Haryana CM Saini pushes for upgradation of govt hospitals

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Thursday chaired a review meeting of district civil hospitals, reaffirming his commitment to upgrading all government hospitals to match the standards of private healthcare facilities. The initiative, aligned with a recent budget announcement, includes comprehensive renovation—ranging from improved sanitation to electrical and fire safety upgrades.

Renovation work has begun in eight district hospitals, with 13 more to follow. Saini also directed timely repairs of diagnostic equipment, recruitment of 450 doctors, and round-the-clock operations of Jan Aushadhi Kendras through cooperative societies.

The Chief Minister reviewed service availability, including CT scans, MRIs, and automated labs, and stressed operational efficiency. The meeting also addressed Ayushman Bharat scheme reforms and rising sex ratio figures, which improved from 899 to 907 over the past year. Officials shared steps being taken to monitor MTP centres and track pregnancies to prevent sex-selective abortions.