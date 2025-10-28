Haryana CM Saini participates in state-level Chhath Puja celebration

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that the Chhath festival not only serves as a bridge to India’s cultural heritage but also unites people across the nation through a shared thread of faith.

It is a beautiful symbol of equality and reflects the deep connection between our culture, devotion, and nature.

The Chief Minister was addressing a gathering at the state-level Chhath Puja celebration held in Panchkula today. On this occasion, he extended his greetings and best wishes to everyone on the auspicious festival of faith, Chhath Puja.

The Chief Minister also announced that the Chhath Puja Committee, Panchkula, would be supported in fulfilling its demands related to the beautification of the Chhath Ghat.Earlier, Chief Minister participated in the worship of Chhath Maiya and offered water (Arghya) to the setting Sun at the ghat.

He said that the soil of Haryana possesses both strength and spirit, while the culture of Purvanchal carries devotion and tradition. When these two come together, they strengthen both development and mutual trust.

He emphasised that the Chhath festival teaches the values of harmony and equality, where there is no distinction between high and low.