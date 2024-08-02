Haryana CM Saini mulls reservation for Backward Class-B in local bodies

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced that after providing reservation to Backward Class-A in local bodies and Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRIs), the government is now considering extending reservation to Backward Class-B in these entities.



Saini made this announcement after receiving a copy of the supplementary report on reservation proportions for Backward Class-B in urban local bodies, municipalities, and PRIs from the Chairman of the Haryana Backward Class Commission, Judge (Retd.) Darshan Singh. He noted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had secured the rights of the backward classes by granting constitutional status to the Central Backward Class Commission. Special provisions for reservation in educational institutions, including MBBS, Kendriya Vidyalayas, and Navodaya schools, have been made for the backward classes. Additionally, the creamy layer limit has been increased from Rs six lakh to Rs eight lakh. Saini highlighted that the double-engine government in Haryana is also working to provide rights to the backward classes.

The Chief Minister criticized Congress leaders for claiming that the government is depriving Backward Class-B of their rights. He contended that Congress never seriously worked on the Backward Class Commission and even opposed the Kaka Kalelkar Commission. Furthermore, former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi opposed the Mandal Commission report, Saini added.