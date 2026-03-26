Haryana CM Saini meets Russian envoy, eyes ‘stronger’ trade ties

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini met Russian Ambassador to India Denis Alipov at his residence in Chandigarh on Wednesday to discuss avenues for strengthening bilateral cooperation.



The meeting focused on enhancing economic engagement between Haryana and Russia, with emphasis on boosting exports from the state.

Saini highlighted Haryana’s strengths in sectors such as IT, automobiles, agro-processing, textiles and manufacturing, stating that the state is well-positioned to cater to the Russian market. Both sides discussed measures to ease trade flows, address logistical challenges and improve market access, while also exploring investment opportunities.

The leaders also stressed the importance of structured partnerships between Haryana and Russian regions. They agreed on promoting direct business-to-business interactions, exchange visits by industry representatives and organising joint forums to foster long-term collaborations.

Alipov appreciated Haryana’s MSME sector, noting its key role in industrial growth and employment generation.