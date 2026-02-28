CM Saini launches Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination campaign

Chandigarh: Taking a historic step towards ensuring the health and secure future of daughters in Haryana, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Saturday launched the Human Papilloma Virus (HPV) vaccination campaign from Ladwa.

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister said that on Saturday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched the nationwide HPV vaccination campaign from Ajmer. The Chief Minister virtually attended the Prime Minister’s programme before commencing the state programme.

Saini said that this initiative is a continuation of “Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao” resolution launched by the Prime Minister in 2015 from Panipat and it is dedicated to the health, safety, and empowerment of daughters.

On this occasion, 40 girls were administered the HPV vaccine. The state government has set a target to ensure that every eligible girl across the state will get vaccinated within the next three months.

The vaccine will be administered as a single dose to adolescent girls who have completed 14 years of age and are below 15 years. The vaccine is based on scientific research. It is safe and has been successfully used in more than 160 countries.