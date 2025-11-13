Haryana CM Saini honours World Cup champion Shafali Verma

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini honoured Shafali Verma, a player of the 2025 World Cup-winning Indian Women’s Cricket Team, with a cheque of Rs 1.50 crore and a Grade-A gradation certificate for her outstanding performance.

In addition, the Haryana State Commission for Women has appointed cricketer Shafali Verma as its Brand Ambassador.

The Chief Minister presented the award at his residence Sant Kabir Kutir here today. Urban Local Bodies Minister Vipul Goel and Shafali Verma’s family members – her grandfather, father, and brother – were also present.

The Chief Minister felicitated her with a memento and a shawl.

Congratulating Shafali Verma and her family, Nayab Singh Saini said that Haryana is a hub of sports, and the daughters of the state have brought glory to the nation at the international level.

He added that the daughter of Haryana played a pivotal role in the World Cup final, helping India become World Champions.

Saini said that cricketer Shafali Verma has enhanced the pride of her family, the state, and the nation.

She is a source of inspiration for the youth across the country.