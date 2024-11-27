Haryana CM Saini has major plans for Ladwa, announces Rs 21 lakh grant for Mathana village

chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini on Tuesday said that the state government is working on a plan to develop the Ladwa constituency as a “model constituency”.

He elaborated that under this initiative, systematic development will take place across Ladwa, in line with the people’s suggestions. The state government will prioritise and address all collective demands of the citizens of the region.

The Chief Minister was speaking during thanksgiving programmes organised in the villages of Mathana and Ladwa within the Ladwa Assembly constituency on Tuesday. Upon his arrival in both villages, the CM received a grand welcome from the local residents.

During his visit, Saini announced a contribution of Rs 21 lakh for the development of Mathana village and assured that the government would meet the demands of both Mathana and Ladwa.

He expressed his gratitude to the people of Ladwa area for their continued support, which has allowed him to serve as the CM for the second time and as a representative of the state government for a third term.

Also on Tuesday, Saini attended the state-level ‘Amrit Mahotsav’ celebrations organised on the Constitution Day at Kurukshetra University, Kurukshetra. On the occasion, he inaugurated an exhibition organised by the information, public relations, languages, and culture department.

“The state government is actively advancing democratic principles through its progressive social and economic policies, guided by the core values of the Constitution,” he said.