Haryana CM Saini, Cong leader Hooda condole demise of Manmohan Singh

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has expressed deep sorrow and grief over the passing of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh and has prayed for the eternal peace of his soul.

In a condolence message, the CM said that with the demise of Singh, the country has lost not only a visionary statesman but also a dedicated servant of the nation and a great economist. He said that Singh’s remarkable journey from a humble family in a small village in Punjab to becoming an economist and the PM of India is a testament to his dedication and service to the country.

Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda also expressed deep grief. On this occasion, Hooda said that his passing has caused an irreparable loss to the political world, which would be very difficult to fill in the near future.