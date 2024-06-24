Haryana CM Saini boosts OBC welfare, unveils key employment initiatives

Chandigarh: With the aim of ensuring the welfare of the OBC community, Haryana Chief Minister, Nayab Singh Saini today made a series of pivotal announcements at OBC Morcha Sarv Samaj Samrasta Sammelan held in Gurugram on Monday.



While, speaking as the chief guest at the Sammelan, the chief minister announced that the annual income limit for creamy layer which currently is Rs 6 lakh, has now been increased to Rs 8 lakh, similar to the centre government, providing significant benefits in employment for the OBC community.

He said that following the consideration of the Haryana State Backward Classes Commission, this increased limit will be implemented in state government jobs. Besides this, similar to the central government, income from salary and agriculture sources will not be included in this limit, said Nayab Singh.

The chief minister further announced that the reservation for backward classes in Group-A and Group-B posts, currently at 15 percent, will be increased to 27 percent, in line with the central government’s policy. Besides this, the backlog of vacancies for Backward Class ingroup-A and B will be filled on a priority basis, with preparations underway for a special recruitment drive, he said.

To ensure OBC youth receive employment opportunities smoothly, the chief minister announced that a 27 percent reservation will also be implemented in the recruitment done through Haryana Kaushal Rozgar Nigam.