Haryana CM Saini attacks former CM Hooda and Delhi CM Kejriwal

Chandigarh: Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini launched a scathing attack on the corruption of INDIA alliance leaders in Karnal. Before Tuesday’s organizational meetings, BJP state president and Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini asserted that many leaders of the parties involved in the INDIA alliance faced corruption charges.



Responding to media persons before the organizational meeting, state president Saini fiercely attacked the opposition. Taking a dig at Aam Aadmi Party and the Congress, Saini said that Arvind Kejriwal didn’t practice what he preached, thus his actions were different from his words. Saini pointed out that although Kejriwal was lodged in Tihar Jail, he still pursued power. He mentioned that former CM Bhupendra Singh Hooda avoided contesting elections due to fear of defeat. The chief minister emphasized that under Prime Minister Modi’s leadership, the country had taken a new direction. He highlighted that the double engine government brought welfare schemes to the ground. Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar accelerated Haryana’s development by establishing a transparent system.

The CM mentioned that Modi and the double engine government worked with zero tolerance for corruption. On the delay in Congress candidate announcements, CM Saini took a dig, suggesting fear of defeat among potential candidates. Regarding BJP leader Kuldeep Bishnoi’s displeasure, Saini clarified that Bishnoi was a senior leader, and ongoing conversations were held with him.