Haryana CM Saini assures full support for upskilling of Tanzanians in IT sector

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini hosted a delegation from the United Republic of Tanzania at his official residence on Friday.

The delegation comprised Tabia Maulid Mwita, minister of information, culture, art, youth affairs and sports of Zanzibar-Tanzania and Fanuel Mathiya, minister plenipotentiary, high commission of the United Republic of Tanzania.

Saini welcomed the delegation and thanked them for ensuring active participation of Tanzania as the partner country in the ongoing International Gita Mahotsav 2024. The delegation appreciated the efforts of the Haryana government in strengthening cultural and spiritual ties between Haryana and Tanzania through the International Gita Mahotsav.

During the discussions, the delegation expressed keen interest in skill training of around three lakh professionals in the IT industry in collaboration with Haryana. The Chief Minister assured full support to the delegation, adding that various skill training centres are functioning in Haryana and these can be used to train IT professionals of Tanzania. He said Shri Vishwakarma Skill University in Palwal and Haryana Institute of Public Administration in Gurugram can act as important training centres for skill enhancement in a variety of sectors for this purpose.

The Chief Minister was also informed about the work being done in the mining and export of gold, tanzanite and other gemstones in Tanzania. The delegation invited Saini to visit Tanzania-Zanzibar and expressed satisfaction over a fruitful visit.