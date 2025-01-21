Haryana CM Saini announces construction of hockey astro turf in Ambala’s Badagarh

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced the construction of a Hockey Astro Turf at the Badagarh Sports Stadium.

The Chief Minister made the announcement while speaking at the Haryana Kabaddi Khel Mahakumbh event being held in Ambala’s Badagarh village.

The project, worth Rs 14 crore, will also include the installation of floodlights at the stadium. In addition, Rs 5 crore will be spent for the renovation of sports stadiums in Laha and Bichpadi villages.

During the event, the Chief Minister presented awards to the winning teams in both the men’s and women’s categories of the Kabaddi Mahakumbh, recognizing those who secured the first, second, and third positions.

Congratulating the players, the Chief Minister said that Kabaddi is not just a game of physical strength, but also one of strategy. He highlighted how India, with the strength and skill of its athletes, is emerging as a dominant force in the Olympics and other international sports competitions, with Haryana’s players making significant contributions.

He also mentioned that 11 talented athletes from Haryana were recently honoured by the President Draupadi Murmu, including one player who received the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Award, ten who were awarded the Arjuna Award, and one coach who was honoured with the Dronacharya Award. Saini said that Haryana has long been a stronghold for traditional sports such as Kabaddi, wrestling and boxing, with its athletes bringing fame through their success in national and international competitions.