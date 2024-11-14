Haryana CM Saini announces classification in SC reservation

Chandigarh: The Haryana Vidhan Sabha session commenced on Wednesday with the Governor Bandaru Dattatreya’s address followed by obituaries and key decisions taken by the present government.

On a recent decision of the Cabinet, the house saw a discussion over the SC and ST reservation. It was mentioned that there is 15 per cent reservation for SC and 7.5 per cent for ST presently. In the total 22.5% reservation, the states will be able to decide the quota for the weaker sections of SC and ST, whose representation is very less.

While interpreting the orders of the Punjab and Haryana High Court, advocate Hemant decreed that the meaning of the Supreme Court’s decision as per which the reservation given to SC, ST categories, sub-classification can be done to give benefits to the classes which have been deprived of it.

In line with the order, the classification in SC reservation has been implemented in Haryana from Wednesday onwards, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini announced.

The Governor said that among the 90 members of the Assembly, there are 40 who have been elected for the first time. He extended a special welcome to all these members.